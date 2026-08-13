Irish Inflation Remains Stable At 3.4%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation held steady in July after easing in the previous two months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in July, the same as in June.

The annual price growth in clothing and footwear accelerated to 8.5 percent from 7.0 percent, and inflation based on housing and utilities rose to 7.7 percent from 7.3 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased at a slightly faster pace of 0.7 percent versus 0.6 percent in June. On the other hand, transport inflation moderated to 2.1 percent from 4.1 percent.

No product division recorded a price decline when compared with July a year ago, marking the first time this has occurred since December 2021, the Central Statistics Office noted.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July, following a 0.3 percent drop in June.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 3.1 percent yearly in July after rising 3.2 percent in June. Monthly, the HICP rose only 0.1 percent.