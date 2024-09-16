Italy Inflation Eases As Estimated In August

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Italy showed a slight decline as initially estimated in August, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.1 percent in August from July's 9-month high of 1.3 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on August 30.

Prices for non-regulated energy products declined at a faster pace of 8.6 percent annually in August versus a 6.0 percent fall a month ago. Costs for durable goods were 1.8 percent cheaper, which was also a reason for a slowdown in inflation.

On the other hand, the annul price growth in regulated energy goods accelerated to 14.0 percent from 11.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent in August, as estimated.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, decelerated to 1.2 percent in August from 1.6 percent in the previous month. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 1.3 percent. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.2 percent.