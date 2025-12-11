Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

208,4167
 JPY
-0,3088
-0,15 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
11.12.2025 07:30:29

Japan Business Sentiment Improves In Q4

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Japanese manufacturing companies improved in the fourth quarter, survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The business survey index for manufacturers rose to 4.7 in the fourth quarter from 3.8 in the third quarter. However, the index is forecast to fall to 1.1 in the first quarter of 2026.

At the same time, the BSI for non-manufacturing companies dropped marginally to 5.1 in the December quarter from 5.2 in the preceding quarter. For the first quarter, the index is seen falling to 5.0.

Consequently, the overall BSI for large companies climbed to 4.9 from 4.7 in the third quarter, survey data showed. But confidence is expected to drop in the first quarter, with the reading falling to 3.7.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:59 Stanley Druckenmiller 2025: So hat sich sein Portfolio im dritten Quartal verändert
09.12.25 Umstrukturierung des Depots von Fisher Asset Management: So positionierte sich Ken Fisher im dritten Quartal 2025
08.12.25 Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds in Q3 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Pershing Square Capital
08.12.25 Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So änderte die SNB im dritten Quartal ihre US-Investitionen
07.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: ATX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt begaben sich am Donnerstag auf grünes Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag auf unterschiedlichen Seiten. In Fernost tendierten die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zu Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen