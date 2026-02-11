|
11.02.2026 14:17:01
Latvia Inflation Eases To 14-month Low
(RTTNews) - Latvia's consumer price inflation moderated in January to the lowest level in more than a year, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in December.
Moreover, this was the lowest inflation rate since November 2024, when prices rose 2.2 percent.
The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated slightly to 3.3 percent in January from 3.4 percent. Similarly, inflation based on housing and utilities eased to 6.0 percent from 6.9 percent. Meanwhile, transportation charges logged a renewed decline of 2.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in January, following a 0.3 percent decrease in December.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker - Tokio im Feiertag
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich schwächer. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Mittwoch in Grün.