Luxembourg Inflation Eases To 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Luxembourg eased in October from a 5-month high in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, slower than the 2.9 percent increase in September.

Inflation based on services moderated to 2.8 percent from 3.4 percent, and that on transportation softened to 7.0 percent from 7.3 percent. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed slightly to 1.4 percent from 1.5 percent.

Energy prices continued to increase sharply by 13.2 percent from last year, while they dropped 0.2 percent compared to September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent.