Portugal Inflation Rises Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly less than estimated in April to the highest level in more than two-and-a-half years, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 3.3 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 2.7 percent rise in March. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since September 2023, when prices rose 3.6 percent. In the preliminary report, the inflation rate was 3.4 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was driven by the increase in fuel prices, the agency said.

Prices for energy products alone grew 11.7 percent in April from last year versus a 5.7 percent growth in March, and inflation based on unprocessed food products quickened to 7.4 percent from 6.4 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the core inflation rate rose to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 1.3 percent versus a 2.0 percent gain in March. In the flash estimate, the rise was 1.4 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, also climbed 3.3 percent yearly in April, following a 2.7 percent growth a month ago.