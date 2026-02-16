Euro - Rumänischer Leu

5,0954
 RON
0,0031
0,06 %
16.02.2026 10:02:45

Romania Inflation Eases To 6-month Low

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in January to the lowest level in six months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 9.7 percent increase in December. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since July, when prices climbed 7.8 percent.

Prices for food products grew 7.9 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 10.0 percent. Costs for services were 11.6 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in January.

ATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
