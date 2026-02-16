Romania Inflation Eases To 6-month Low

(RTTNews) - Romania's consumer price inflation moderated slightly in January to the lowest level in six months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.6 percent year-on-year in January, following a 9.7 percent increase in December. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since July, when prices climbed 7.8 percent.

Prices for food products grew 7.9 percent from last year, and those for non-food goods rose by 10.0 percent. Costs for services were 11.6 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in January.