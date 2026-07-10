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10.07.2026 14:16:02
Romania Trade Gap Narrows In May
(RTTNews) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in May from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.
The trade gap dropped to EUR 2.6 billion in May from EUR 2.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In April, there was also a shortfall of EUR 3.1 billion.
Exports climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in May, and imports were 1.9 percent higher.
During the first five months of the year, the total trade deficit was EUR 13.5 billion, down from EUR 14.4 billion in the same period a year ago.
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