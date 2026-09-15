Slovakia Inflation Eases To 20-month Low

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation softened further in August to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years amid a continued fall in food prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.1 percent annually in August, slower than the 3.3 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since December 2024, when prices rose 2.9 percent.

The deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent. Inflation based on transportation eased to 6.5 percent from 7.0 percent due to a decrease in transport prices. Meanwhile, housing and utility costs grew at a stable pace of 7.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices rose only 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after remaining flat in July.