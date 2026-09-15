Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1685
 EUR
-0,0003
-0,03 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
15.09.2026 12:46:56

Slovakia Inflation Eases To 20-month Low

(RTTNews) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation softened further in August to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years amid a continued fall in food prices, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.1 percent annually in August, slower than the 3.3 percent increase in July. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since December 2024, when prices rose 2.9 percent.

The deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 2.5 percent from 2.1 percent. Inflation based on transportation eased to 6.5 percent from 7.0 percent due to a decrease in transport prices. Meanwhile, housing and utility costs grew at a stable pace of 7.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices rose only 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after remaining flat in July.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37
12.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.09.26 KW 37: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: ATX und DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stabilisieren sich. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen