South Korea September Current Account Surplus $61.46 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a seasonally adjusted current account surplus of $61.46 billion in September, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - up from $46.11 billion in August.

The goods account recorded a $62.75 billion surplus as exports increased by 92.4 percent to $130.72 billion and as imports increased by 29.4 percent to $67.97 billion, both compared to one year earlier.

The services account posted a $3.35 billion deficit owing to deficits in the other business services and travel accounts.

The primary income account saw a $2.65 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account had a $0.59 billion deficit.

Net assets in the financial account increased by $54.34 billion during September.