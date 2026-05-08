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08.05.2026 14:07:03

Spain Industrial Production Rebounds

(RTTNews) - Spain industrial output rebounded in March despite the fall in energy production, the statistical office INE said Friday.

Industrial production grew 1.8 percent year-on-year in March, in contrast to the 0.9 percent decline in February.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production registered an annual growth of 2.1 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent drop seen a month ago.

Production of consumer and capital goods rose 3.2 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods output gained 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, energy posted a 1.9 percent drop.

Month-on-month, industrial production grew 2.3 percent in March, following a 0.1 percent fall in February.

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