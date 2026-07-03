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03.07.2026 14:42:04

Swedish Services Growth Strongest Since November 2025

(RTTNews) - The Swedish service sector expanded at the quickest pace in seven months in June, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association Silf showed on Friday.

The purchasing managers' index, or PMI, for the services sector rose to 56.6 in June from 54.2 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Moreover, the reading stayed above its historical average of 55.6 for the second time this year.

Among components, the business volume sub-index accounted for the largest contribution to the increase in PMI services, followed by the order intake index, while the employment sub-index declined.

"There are still question marks about the strength of order intake, while companies are holding off on hiring new employees," Swedbank Analyst  Jorgen Kennemar, said.

Cost pressures softened in June, with the index for raw and intermediate goods prices falling to 76.3 in June from 81.8 in the previous month.

The composite output index climbed to 57.1 in June from 55.1 in May, indicating the strongest expansion of the Swedish business sector in seven months.

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