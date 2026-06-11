Turkey Central Bank Holds Key Rates

(RTTNews) - Turkey's central bank decided to hold its benchmark interest rates on Thursday as policymakers vowed to maintain a tight policy stance until price stability is achieved.

The Monetary Policy Committee, governed by Yasar Fatih Karahan, decided to keep the one-week repo rate at 37.00 percent, as widely expected.

The committee also maintained the overnight lending rate and the overnight borrowing rate at 40.0 percent and 35.5 percent, respectively.

Previously, the bank had slashed the policy rate by 100 basis points in January. "The tight monetary policy stance, which will be maintained until price stability is achieved, will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate, and expectation channels," the bank said in a statement.

The committee emphasized that the monetary policy decisions are made prudently on a meeting-by-meeting basis, with a focus on the inflation outlook.

"In case of a significant and persistent deterioration in the inflation outlook, monetary policy stance will be tightened," the bank said.