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13.07.2026 10:32:09

Turkey Retail Sales Growth Improves In May

(RTTNews) - Turkey's retail sales growth rebounded in May after easing to the lowest level in just over a year in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

The volume of retail sales rose 13.7 percent yearly in May, faster than the 11.7 percent growth in April, which was the slowest expansion since March 2025.

Annual sales growth in non-food products, excluding fuel, accelerated to 17.5 percent from 14.8 percent, and growth in food products improved to 9.1 percent from 7.8 percent. Sales of automotive fuel were 3.2 percent higher than a year earlier.

Data showed that online retail grew 16.2 percent from last year, though slower than the 18.8 percent increase in April.

On a monthly basis, retail sales advanced 2.4 percent in May, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in the prior month.

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