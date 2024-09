1 Brilliant Growth Stock to Buy Now. It Could Join Apple, Nvidia, and Amazon as a $1 Trillion Company by 2040.

Six publicly traded U.S. companies have market values of at least $1 trillion. From largest to smallest, that elite group includes Apple , Microsoft, Nvidia , Alphabet, Amazon , and Meta Platforms. But more companies will join the list as the global economy expands in the coming years.For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently worth $101 billion, but its market value could reach $1 trillion before 2040. If that happens, Shopify stock will return 890% over the next 15 years, which equates to 16.5% annually.Here's what investors should know about this brilliant growth stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool