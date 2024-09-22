|
1 Brilliant Growth Stock to Buy Now. It Could Join Apple, Nvidia, and Amazon as a $1 Trillion Company by 2040.
Six publicly traded U.S. companies have market values of at least $1 trillion. From largest to smallest, that elite group includes Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. But more companies will join the list as the global economy expands in the coming years.For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently worth $101 billion, but its market value could reach $1 trillion before 2040. If that happens, Shopify stock will return 890% over the next 15 years, which equates to 16.5% annually.Here's what investors should know about this brilliant growth stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
