Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN: 882807 / ISIN: US92532F1003
|
17.11.2025 13:15:00
1 Incredible Reason to Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock in November
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has not performed well for most of the year, and the company's latest quarterly update did nothing to turn things around. However, the market may be overlooking some important catalysts that should jolt the stock over the medium term, making the company's shares a buy this month as they remain significantly down over the trailing-12-month period.Image source: Getty Images.Vertex Pharmaceuticals continues to generate most of its revenue from its cystic fibrosis (CF) franchise. The company's medicines in this field are undisputed leaders, driving solid top-line growth. However, many investors are worried that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a one-trick pony. The drugmaker has tried to diversify its lineup in the past few years. In fact, it was successful. But newer products still aren't having a meaningful impact on its results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
