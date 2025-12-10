MasterCard Aktie
WKN DE: A0F602 / ISIN: US57636Q1040
10.12.2025 16:45:00
1 Reason I Will Never Sell Mastercard Stock
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) launched its initial public offering almost 20 years ago. Since then, the stock has delivered exceptional returns year after year, outclassing the broader market. While past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance, there are several reasons I expect Mastercard stock to continue doing well in the long term, and why I plan to remain invested for the long term.Let's take a closer look at one of those reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
