eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
|
14.12.2025 12:04:00
1 Reason I Will Never Sell PayPal Stock
Over the past few years, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has faced slowing revenue and user growth, increased competition, and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, all of which have contributed to its stock lagging that broader market. The fintech specialist isn't out of the woods yet, but in my view, it can bounce back. As a shareholder, there is one key reason I intend to stick with PayPal for the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Having a brand that consumers recognize and trust is incredibly important. It can give businesses strong pricing power, the ability to attract and retain customers while spending less on advertising, and many more perks. PayPal, a pioneer in online payment processing, has successfully built a solid brand name that people trust, and a large ecosystem of consumers and business clients. Those are significant competitive advantages.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu eBay Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.25
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
05.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert eBay-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in eBay von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert eBay-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in eBay von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.11.25