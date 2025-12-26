Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
26.12.2025 16:47:00
1 Reason I'm Never Selling Alibaba Stock
Imagine being able to attempt challenging aerial feats, knowing that you have the mother of all safety nets waiting for you. When it comes to having freedom to take financial risks, the only thing better than being born a trust fund heir or a nepo baby is to be Alibaba (NYSE: BABA).That took an unexpected turn, but as a somewhat recent Alibaba shareholder -- I've owned the Chinese e-commerce pioneer for roughly two years -- it's a point that sticks with me. Alibaba is a cash tree that generates enough dough to bankroll forward-minded bets. Why would I want to sell the stock, when it's the gift that keeps on giving?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
