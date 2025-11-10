Strategy Aktie

WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083

10.11.2025 13:15:00

1 Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Before It Soars 50%, According to Billionaire Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy

When billionaire Michael Saylor makes a prediction about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), investors listen because he has spent the better part of five years turning his software business, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, into a Bitcoin digital asset treasury (DAT) company, the first of its kind.Right now, Saylor's publicly stated year-end target for 2025 is $150,000 per coin, which is roughly 50% more than Bitcoin's recent price of about $103,000, and he also predicted a longer glide path to a price of $1 million per coin within four to eight years, which implies growth of about 1,000% from here. The exact numbers are less important than the mechanism of value generation that underpins them, so let's examine why Saylor is so bullish about the king of cryptocurrencies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
