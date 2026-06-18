Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
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18.06.2026 12:15:00
3 Catalysts That Could Send Nu Stock Soaring This Year
Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is an exciting digital bank based in Brazil. Although the stock soared last year, it's dropped in 2026 and is down 22% year to date.However, it might have bottomed out for the year, and it has several tailwinds that could send it higher. Here are three catalysts for Nu stock in 2026.Nu operates a financial app in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It has 135 million users as of the end of the first quarter, 115 million of them in its home country, Brazil, where it's the largest private financial institution. It has become popular among mass users who are often closed out of the banking system in Brazil, which has high barriers to entry. It has released several products targeting more affluent consumers, and that segment is also growing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|Ausblick: Nu verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)