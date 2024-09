3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Like There's No Tomorrow

There's no denying Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) isn't quite the must-have stock it was when the iPhone was still relatively new. Although it's certainly still one of the market's most respectable prospects, the old spark simply isn't there. It happens.However, don't let a lack of excitement deter you from stepping into a new position in this name. While the thrill is gone, the upside potential isn't. This company's still got a great deal going for it, even if most investors don't seem to see it or care. Here are the top three reasons to buy Apple stock -- today.By the time it was officially unveiled this on Sept. 9, little about Apple 's latest iPhone -- the iPhone 16 -- surprised anyone. The basic and the so-called "plus" versions of the world's most popular smartphone offer an improved camera and a more functional action button.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool