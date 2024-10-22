|
22.10.2024 12:45:00
3 Reasons to Buy Nike Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
When Nike (NYSE: NKE) reported its fiscal 2025 first quarter financials on Oct. 1, the market wasn't pleased. The apparel and footwear giant withdrew guidance for the full year. And it even called off its investor day meeting, planning to schedule it later.It's no wonder shares are down 6% since that announcement (as of Oct. 16). This has extended a streak of disappointing returns for shareholders over the past three years.However, I think Nike has some positive traits to pay attention to. In fact, here are three must-know reasons for why investors should buy this consumer discretionary stock like there's no tomorrow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
