3 Stocks Outside of Nvidia to Buy Amid the Tech Sell-Off

After a strong run in the first half of the year, technology stocks have come under pressure recently. Recent stock price trends suggest investors are taking a more cautious stance on the economy while the mania around artificial intelligence (AI) has also eased. Even high-flying Nvidia has been affected, with the stock trading down nearly 20% over the past six months.But this recent sell-off also presents some opportunities.Let's look at three tech stocks (that aren't named Nvidia) that investors should consider buying amid this latest market adjustment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool