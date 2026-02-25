NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
26.02.2026 00:17:00
4 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
Growth and income investors are flocking to energy and utility stocks as AI-related demand is creating a rare opportunity for both types of portfolios. As stock prices climb to premium levels, which dividend companies are worth your time and money? Here are four more generous income stocks you should consider doubling up on right now.Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is one of the largest regulated utility companies in the U.S. It's paid dividends for almost 100 consecutive years and has steadily increased its dividend since 2010. Duke's stock is up around 10% in the past 12 months and is trading at a slight premium. Its forward P/E ratio is currently just over 18, where its PEG ratio is 2.5. So, Duke is slightly overpriced at the moment, but I do believe there's ample justification to buy.In addition to a solid quarterly dividend of $1.065 per share, Duke is experiencing a surge in demand. The company is going to spend $103 billion over five years to increase its capacity. Duke anticipates this will result in a 9% growth rate through 2030. The company also expects 5% to 7% earnings-per-share growth through that same period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!