Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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17.06.2026 21:55:00

4 Technologies Chasing Quantum Computing Supremacy and the Stocks to Invest In With Each

Quantum computing offers the promise of being the next big technological breakthrough. However, the many companies attempting to develop commercially viable quantum systems are pursuing a host of different technological approaches. While some of these may pan out, others may not. And while some could reach a useful level of accuracy soon, others may take considerably longer.Let's look at four of the main quantum computing technologies and the companies pursuing them. All quantum computers are built around qubits -- their fundamental units for holding and processing information. But just how one goes about creating and manipulating those qubits is where the variation gets wide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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