4 Threats to Nvidia Every Investor Needs to Know

The artificial intelligence (AI) gold rush is well underway and investors are looking for opportunities to strike it rich. The November 2022 launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT for public use sparked the rush, helping push numerous stocks to new heights and contributing heavily to the S&P 500 index being up almost 42% over that timeframe. One of the biggest beneficiaries has been semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The chipmaker's rise has been quite the story of the last few years; it's up about 726% since ChatGPT's launch. Over the past five years, it's up nearly 3,000%.Nvidia keeps reporting massive earnings growth quarter after quarter, justifying an ever-higher stock price. The company is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) only slightly higher than at the close of 2022. That's impressive considering the outstanding stock price appreciation over that time. Take a look at the company's earnings growth below compared to its share price over the past three years. Notice how the two keep pace with each other?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool