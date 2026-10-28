Tesla Aktie

Tesla für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.10.2026 09:02:02

A Big Shift Just Happened at SpaceX. Is It Time to Buy?

Investors have been closely watching Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) -- for a few reasons. The company, more commonly known as SpaceX, just recently went public, completing the world's biggest initial public offering. SpaceX operates in three high-growth businesses, including artificial intelligence (AI), which is an area that's driven the stock market higher in recent years. Finally, SpaceX chief Elon Musk is known for going after goals that were previously thought unreachable.

All of these elements make SpaceX an exciting company to observe. But investors generally aim to do more than that: They look to buy shares, with the idea of benefiting from the particular company's successes over time.

Some investors, optimistic about the points I mentioned above, piled into the SpaceX story during the IPO or in recent months. Others have hesitated, considering the stock too risky as it relies on heavy spending and technology that requires further development.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tesla

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tesla

mehr Analysen
26.10.26 Tesla Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.10.26 Tesla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.10.26 Tesla Overweight Barclays Capital
23.10.26 Tesla Kaufen DZ BANK
22.10.26 Tesla Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SHIFT Inc. 6,25 -3,10% SHIFT Inc.
Tesla 362,85 0,61% Tesla

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX legt zu -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Wall Street Verlustreich -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen