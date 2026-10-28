Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.10.2026 09:02:02
A Big Shift Just Happened at SpaceX. Is It Time to Buy?
Investors have been closely watching Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) -- for a few reasons. The company, more commonly known as SpaceX, just recently went public, completing the world's biggest initial public offering. SpaceX operates in three high-growth businesses, including artificial intelligence (AI), which is an area that's driven the stock market higher in recent years. Finally, SpaceX chief Elon Musk is known for going after goals that were previously thought unreachable.
All of these elements make SpaceX an exciting company to observe. But investors generally aim to do more than that: They look to buy shares, with the idea of benefiting from the particular company's successes over time.
Some investors, optimistic about the points I mentioned above, piled into the SpaceX story during the IPO or in recent months. Others have hesitated, considering the stock too risky as it relies on heavy spending and technology that requires further development.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
|
28.10.26
|Rocket-Lab-Manager Frank Klein: »Wenn Elon Musk die Falcon in Rente schickt, gibt es eine Alternative.« (Spiegel Online)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Kampf gegen die Schuldenkrise: Musks KI-Wette und die Chance für Tesla-Aktien (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Aktie im Plus: Barclays sieht bei Tesla jetzt Kaufchancen und setzt neues Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
|
26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SHIFT Inc.
|6,25
|-3,10%
|Tesla
|362,85
|0,61%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX legt zu -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Wall Street Verlustreich -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich ab - Nikkei stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenso in der Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag uneinheitlich zu.