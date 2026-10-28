A Big Shift Just Happened at SpaceX. Is It Time to Buy?

Investors have been closely watching Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) -- for a few reasons. The company, more commonly known as SpaceX, just recently went public, completing the world's biggest initial public offering. SpaceX operates in three high-growth businesses, including artificial intelligence (AI), which is an area that's driven the stock market higher in recent years. Finally, SpaceX chief Elon Musk is known for going after goals that were previously thought unreachable.

All of these elements make SpaceX an exciting company to observe. But investors generally aim to do more than that: They look to buy shares, with the idea of benefiting from the particular company's successes over time.

Some investors, optimistic about the points I mentioned above, piled into the SpaceX story during the IPO or in recent months. Others have hesitated, considering the stock too risky as it relies on heavy spending and technology that requires further development.

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