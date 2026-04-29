ABB Aktie
WKN: 675089 / ISIN: US0003752047
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29.04.2026 10:51:26
ABB Partners Alcemy To Deploy AI For Cement Quality, Emissions Reduction
(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST, ABBNY), a technology company, on Wednesday, announced a partnership with Alcemy to use artificial intelligence to improve the quality of cement and concrete.
The company said the collaboration will combine ABB's automation systems with Alcemy's AI technology to make cement production more efficient and reduce emissions.
The partnership will use real-time data and smart tools to help factories better control production and improve consistency.
The company added that the initiative aims to improve product quality, save energy and raw materials, and support efforts to lower carbon emissions in the cement industry.
ABB is currently trading 0.16% higher at SEK 900.80 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.
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