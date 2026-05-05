Archer Daniels Midland Aktie
WKN: 854161 / ISIN: US0394831020
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05.05.2026 12:35:43
ADM Raises 2026 Adj. EPS Guidance
(RTTNews) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) said the company is raising its full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, underpinned by the expectation of ongoing progress related to company priorities and the sustainment of a constructive environment following recent U.S. biofuels policy clarity. ADM now expects 2026 adjusted EPS of approximately $4.15 to $4.70, up from the prior adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.60 to $4.25. Capital expenditures are continue to be projected to be in the range of $1.3 to $1.5 billion.
For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $298 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $295 million, or $0.61 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $345 million or $0.71 per share for the period. Revenue rose 1.6% to $20.490 billion from $20.175 billion last year.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, ADM shares are up 1.19 percent to $77.19.
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