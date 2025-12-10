Beyond Meat Aktie
WKN DE: A2N7XQ / ISIN: US08862E1091
|
10.12.2025 04:05:00
After Losing 99% of its Value in 5 Years, Is There Any Hope Left for Beyond Meat Stock to Turn Things Around in 2026?
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has been one of the worst stocks to own over the past five years, without a doubt. While investors were initially excited about the company's plant-based meat products as intriguing alternatives to meat, it didn't take long for that excitement to turn into pessimism.Questions have arisen as to how healthy those highly processed plant-based products are; their prices have typically been higher, and many people simply don't love the taste; demand hasn't proven to be all that strong. There has clearly been a lot of bearishness surrounding the business as the stock has been on a massive 99% decline over the past five years.However, with its valuation taking such a beating, can a contrarian case be made for Beyond Meat stock in 2026, and can it simply be too cheap to pass up heading into the new year?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
