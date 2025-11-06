Akamai Aktie
WKN: 928906 / ISIN: US00971T1016
|
06.11.2025 22:24:47
Akamai Technologies Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $140.17 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $57.91 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $268.91 million or $1.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $1.054 billion from $1.004 billion last year.
Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $140.17 Mln. vs. $57.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $1.054 Bln vs. $1.004 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,065 - $1,085 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.93 - $7.13 Full year revenue guidance: $4,178 - $4,198 Mln
