Albany Engineered Composites Secures $21.2 Mln IBAS Contract For Rocket Thermal Protection

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Albany Engineered Composites, a segment of Albany International Corp. (AIN), announced that it has secured an IBAS contract worth $21.2 million over the 30-month period of performance for Strengthening America's Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base.

The award, issued through the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Rock Island and Cornerstone OTA, supports the development of carbon-carbon composite thermal protection systems for hypersonic vehicles and solid rocket motors. The project aims to develop scalable manufacturing capabilities for defense applications that operate in extreme environments.

The program aims to establish a vertically integrated carbon-carbon composite manufacturing facility in the U.S. This will expand domestic production capacity for cost-effective thermal protection systems used in hypersonic weapons and solid rocket motors, supporting their continued development and large-scale production.

The program will expand Albany's capabilities for extreme-environment applications by combining advanced materials technology with new manufacturing infrastructure. It includes engineering studies, facility planning, supplier selection, equipment procurement and installation, and infrastructure development for carbon-carbon composite thermal protection systems.

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