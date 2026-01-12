Alibaba Aktie

12.01.2026 16:06:54

Alibaba Group Holding Surges In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares are surging more than 8 percent on Monday pre-market hours. Currently, shares are at $163.43, up 8.16 percent.

Alibaba shares have been on an uptick since January 9 and today came in to an year-to-date high.

The exponential growth of Artificial Intelligence infrastructure has helped the e-commerce giant recently. Alibaba Cloud's AI-related product revenues have recorded triple-digit growth.

The company's performance throughout 2025 was impressive and the stock's 52-week range was 80.06 - 192.67.

