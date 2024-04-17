Alibaba Launches Logistics Marketplace For US SMEs

(RTTNews) - E-commerce platform, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), Wednesday announced the launch of Logistics Marketplace, exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises or SMEs in the U.S., providing affordable and personalized logistics services.

The company stated that the platform would provide several services to buyers, such as connecting to logistics service providers, ensuring customized services, managing logistics strategies, and comparing real-time quotes to get the best offer.

The platform would also help SMEs to choose the best service based on the rating system, indicating critical performance indicators such as response time and on-time delivery rate.

Currently, Alibaba's stock is moving down 0.39 percent, to $69.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.