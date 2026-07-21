Ally Financial Q2 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Ally Financial (ALLY) reported second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $367 million, compared to $324 million in the second quarter of 2025. EPS was $1.18, up 14% year over year. Core net income to common shareholders increased to $375 million from $309 million. Adjusted EPS was $1.21, up 22% year over year.

GAAP total net revenue was $2.29 billion, up 10% from prior year. Adjusted total net revenue was $2.28 billion, up 10%. Net financing revenue was $1.7 billion, compared to $1.5 billion, prior year. Net financing revenue excluding Core OID was $1.70 billion compared to $1.53 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Ally Financial shares are up 0.61 percent to $45.82.

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