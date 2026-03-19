ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

ALSO: Fourteenth consecutive dividend increase approved - Dividend CHF 5.30, +657% since 2011



19.03.2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 19 March 2026 PRESS RELEASE



ALSO: Fourteenth consecutive dividend increase approved

Dividend CHF 5.30, +657% since 2011

The Annual General Meeting of 18 March 2026 approved an increase in the dividend of CHF 0.20 to CHF 5.30 per share. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 24 March 2026.

All other proposals of the Board of Directors were ALSO approved by a large majority, the 2025 annual report was adopted, and formal discharge was granted to the members of the Executive Management and the Board of Directors. Peter Athanas, Walter P.J. Droege, Ernest-W. Droege, Thomas Fürer, Frank Tanski and Gustavo Möller-Hergt, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, were re-elected for the coming term of office.

“The Annual General Meeting acknowledged the success of the past year and reaffirmed its confidence in ALSO and its business models. Thanks to the consistent execution of our strategy and disciplined working capital management, the company will continue to benefit sustainably from opportunities in the IT market,” said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).







Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

E-mail: kilian.maier@also.com



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe’s largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.