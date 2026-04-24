Scores Aktie

Scores für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0BLM5 / ISIN: US80917W2026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.04.2026 16:50:00

Amazon’s chip business scores another major win

Amazon’s stock jumped toward a record high Friday, after the company announced that Meta plans to use tens of millions of the company’s Graviton chips for agentic AI workloads.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scores Holding Co IncShs

mehr Nachrichten