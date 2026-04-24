Scores Aktie
WKN: A0BLM5 / ISIN: US80917W2026
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24.04.2026 16:50:00
Amazon’s chip business scores another major win
Amazon’s stock jumped toward a record high Friday, after the company announced that Meta plans to use tens of millions of the company’s Graviton chips for agentic AI workloads.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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