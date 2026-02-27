:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.02.2026 10:15:00
Amazon's Next Big Move Into Big-Box Retail Could Be an Incredible Opportunity
Look out Walmart. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is eyeing your turf.Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported the e-commerce behemoth was planning a 225,000 square-foot superstore outside of Chicago -- about the same size as a Walmart supercenter -- where it will offer groceries, consumer goods, and general merchandise. Presumably, once this one is up and running well, more will follow.But what might this mean for investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
