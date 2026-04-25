Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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25.04.2026 21:17:00
Amazon's Partnership With Anthropic Keeps Deepening. Is This the Catalyst Amazon Stock Needs?
Earlier this week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it planned to invest up to $25 billion in the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Anthropic.The deal, which includes a $5 billion initial investment and up to $20 billion tied to commercial milestones, significantly deepens the relationship between the two companies. It builds on the e-commerce and cloud computing giant's previous $8 billion investment in the AI maker.But the partnership isn't a one-way street. In exchange, Anthropic committed to spending more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services (AWS) -- Amazon's cloud computing business -- over the next 10 years, securing up to 5 gigawatts of compute capacity to train and run its Claude models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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