AMD's AI Comeback: Why 2026 Could Be the Turnaround Year
There's no two ways about it. Nvidia has been the centerpiece of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution thus far. Its processors are the heart and soul of most of the planet's AI data centers. And its stock has also outperformed almost all of its peers.Rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), conversely, has largely been left out of the discussion, while AMD shares have lagged in performance.The much smaller technology company may be about to make up for lost time, however, because Advanced Micro Devices is (finally) making a big foray into the artificial intelligence fray. Investors might want to make a point of participating in the effort.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
