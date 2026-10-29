Amplifon Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMJX / ISIN: IT0004056880
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29.10.2026 19:32:55
Amplifon Q3 Profit Rises 49%
(RTTNews) - Amplifon S.p.A. (AMP) on Thursday reported higher third-quarter profit, with net profit rising 48.7% year-over-year, helped by revenue growth and lower expenses.
Net profit attributable to the Group increased to €9.46 million from €6.36 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 2.1% to €575.0 million from €563.33 million, supported by organic growth of 3.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to €114.8 million, with the margin expanding 90 basis points to 20%. Adjusted EBIT climbed 21.9% to €52.2 million, while its margin improved 150 basis points to 9.1%. The company attributed the profitability gains to operating leverage and benefits from its Fit4Growth efficiency program.
For the first nine months of 2026, net profit attributable to the Group declined 21.5% to €58.4 million from €74.4 million. Revenue increased 1% to €1.76 billion, while adjusted EBITDA rose 4.5% to €412.8 million and adjusted EBIT advanced 11.5% to €222 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased 138.6% to €79.1 million.
Amplifon reaffirmed its 2026 outlook, expecting organic revenue growth above 3% and an increase of around 100 basis points in its adjusted EBITDA margin.
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