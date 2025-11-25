Analog Devices Aktie

Analog Devices für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 862485 / ISIN: US0326541051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.11.2025 13:15:03

Analog Devices Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $787.74 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $478.07 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.9% to $3.076 billion from $2.443 billion last year.

Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $787.74 Mln. vs. $478.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $3.076 Bln vs. $2.443 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.19 - $2.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.0 - $3.2 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Analog Devices Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Analog Devices Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Analog Devices Inc. 210,00 4,45% Analog Devices Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Dienstag fester. In Fernost waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen