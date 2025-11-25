Analog Devices Aktie
WKN: 862485 / ISIN: US0326541051
|
25.11.2025 13:15:03
Analog Devices Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Analog Devices (ADI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $787.74 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $478.07 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $2.26 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 25.9% to $3.076 billion from $2.443 billion last year.
Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $787.74 Mln. vs. $478.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $3.076 Bln vs. $2.443 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.19 - $2.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.0 - $3.2 Bln
