WKN DE: A2QEB6 / ISIN: VGG0419A1057

28.01.2026 11:17:25

Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes

28-Jan-2026 / 10:17 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

 

 

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Board Changes

 

The Company announces that, with immediate effect, Richard Emanuel has stepped down from the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.

The Board would like to wish Richard every success in his future endeavours.

 

 

 

END

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

www.anemoi-international.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 416447
EQS News ID: 2267334

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

