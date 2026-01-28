Anemoi International Aktie
28.01.2026 11:17:25
Anemoi International Ltd: Board Changes
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi" or the "Company")
Board Changes
The Company announces that, with immediate effect, Richard Emanuel has stepped down from the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities.
The Board would like to wish Richard every success in his future endeavours.
END
