WKN DE: A2QEB6 / ISIN: VGG0419A1057

24.11.2025 08:30:05

Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update

24-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

 

 

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Trading Update

 

Further to the Company’s various announcements in respect of its Crypto Treasury Management Strategy, the Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that it has sold its entire holding of IB1T (XPAR:IB1T) for a realised gain of 12%, representing a return of more than 2 years of interest on capital invested in less than six months.

The Board further announces that it has sold over 80% of its holding in BTGD (XNAS:BTGD) for a realised gain of 17.1% on total capital invested in the same six-month period. The Board will look to dispose of its small remaining holding of ~£13,000 in BTGD in due course.

 

 

END

 

 

 

Anemoi International Ltd

www.anemoi-international.com

Enquiries

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
Category Code: TST
TIDM: AMOI
LEI Code: 213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
Sequence No.: 409124
EQS News ID: 2234586

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen am Montag freundlich -- Feiertag in Japan
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden Zuschläge erwartet. In Fernost sind zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

