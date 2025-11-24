Anemoi International Aktie
WKN DE: A2QEB6 / ISIN: VGG0419A1057
|
24.11.2025 08:30:05
Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update
|
Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi" or the "Company")
Trading Update
Further to the Company’s various announcements in respect of its Crypto Treasury Management Strategy, the Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that it has sold its entire holding of IB1T (XPAR:IB1T) for a realised gain of 12%, representing a return of more than 2 years of interest on capital invested in less than six months.
The Board further announces that it has sold over 80% of its holding in BTGD (XNAS:BTGD) for a realised gain of 17.1% on total capital invested in the same six-month period. The Board will look to dispose of its small remaining holding of ~£13,000 in BTGD in due course.
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG0419A1057
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|AMOI
|LEI Code:
|213800MIKNEVN81JIR76
|Sequence No.:
|409124
|EQS News ID:
|2234586
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08:30
|Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
28.10.25
|Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 and Azilen Announce Strategic Partnership (EQS Group)
|
27.10.25
|Anemoi International Ltd: Proposed Acquisition of Trasna Solutions Technologies Limited (EQS Group)
|
07.10.25
|Anemoi International Ltd: ID4 and Zigram Strategic Alliance (EQS Group)
|
24.07.25
|Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Update (EQS Group)
|
07.07.25
|Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director (EQS Group)
|
03.07.25
|Anemoi International Ltd: Appointment of Director (EQS Group)
|
01.07.25
|Anemoi International Ltd: Crypto Treasury Management Strategy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Anemoi International Limited Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anemoi International Limited Registered Shs
|0,01
|-3,57%