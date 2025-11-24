Anemoi International Ltd: Trading Update

Anemoi International Ltd

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

Trading Update

Further to the Company’s various announcements in respect of its Crypto Treasury Management Strategy, the Board of Anemoi is pleased to announce that it has sold its entire holding of IB1T (XPAR:IB1T) for a realised gain of 12%, representing a return of more than 2 years of interest on capital invested in less than six months.

The Board further announces that it has sold over 80% of its holding in BTGD (XNAS:BTGD) for a realised gain of 17.1% on total capital invested in the same six-month period. The Board will look to dispose of its small remaining holding of ~£13,000 in BTGD in due course.

END