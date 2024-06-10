10.06.2024 14:29:03

Aperam announces a Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aperam announces a Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

10-Jun-2024 / 14:29 CET/CEST

Shareholding notification with reference to Transparency Law

Luxembourg, 10 June 2024 (14:30 CET) - Aperam announces that a shareholding notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the company’s website under Investors, Equity Investors, Share Capital & Voting Rights. The notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (“Transparency Law”).

 

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com.

 

 

Contact

 

Company Secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru: delphine.feraud-valendru@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1921757  10-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921757&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aperam S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aperam S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aperam S.A. 25,46 -0,78% Aperam S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Europawahl und bevorstehender US-Leitzinsentscheid belasten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX schwächer -- US-Börsen wenig bewegt erwartet -- Gewinne in Japan - Feiertag in China und Hongkong
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag nach unten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominieren ebenfalls die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen werden am Montag ohne große Ausschläge erwartet. Die Börse in Japan zog am Montag an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen