|
01.07.2024 20:47:09
Apple AirPods Might Have In-Built Camera By 2026
(RTTNews) - Apple (AAPL) is planning to start mass production of new AirPods with "camera modules" by 2026, according to a report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The infrared cameras, to be similar to the iPhone's Face ID receiver, would enhance the spatial computing and audio experience.
Kuo stated that the cameras would detect environmental image changes, "potentially enabling in-air gesture control to enhance human-device interaction."
The new AirPods would enhance the audio experience of Vision Pro and future Apple Vision headset users.
The analyst further said Foxconn is the "new product introduction supplier for the IR camera that will be used with AirPods".
Earlier, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported that the tech giant is planning to develop AirPods with cameras, 9To5Mac reports.
