Applied Industrial Technologies Aktie
WKN: 861210 / ISIN: US03820C1053
|
27.01.2026 12:55:54
Applied Industrial Technologies Adjusts FY26 EPS Guidance
(RTTNews) - Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) adjusted fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to a range of $10.45 to $10.75, from prior guidance range of $10.10 to $10.85 following first half performance. Updated guidance now assumes sales growth of 5.5% to 7.0%, updated from prior range of up 4.0% to 7.0%, including up 2.5% to 4.0% on an organic basis revised from prior range of up 1.0% to 4.0%.
For the second quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $95.34 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $93.29 million, or $2.39 per share, last year. Sales rose 8.4% to $1.163 billion from $1.073 billion last year. Sales increased 2.2% on an organic basis.
Applied Industrial Technologies also announced the acquisition of Thompson Industrial Supply Inc. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Thompson is a provider of industrial bearings, power transmission, hydraulics, pneumatics, linear motion, and lightweight belting products and related service solutions.
The company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.51 per common share, payable on February 27, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Applied Industrial shares are down 0.15 percent to $281.12.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|
26.01.26
|Ausblick: Applied Industrial Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
12.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Industrial Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Ausblick: Applied Industrial Technologies zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Industrial Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.25
|Ausblick: Applied Industrial Technologies legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Applied Industrial Technologies informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)