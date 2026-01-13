Arrow Electronics Aktie

Arrow Electronics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855225 / ISIN: US0427351004

13.01.2026 16:59:19

Arrow Electronics Teams Up With Romanian Startup To Develop AI Guide Glasses

(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Romanian startup .lumen to scale intelligent guide glasses.

Designed to replicate the essential functions of a guide dog, the glasses will combine artificial intelligence, six integrated cameras, and real-time haptic feedback on a single wearable headset.

The device could continuously scan and understand the environment in real time, detecting obstacles, identifying safe paths, and guiding the user with gentle directional vibrations.

Under this collaboration, Arrow will help the startup with engineering and supply chain services, inventory reliability, cost control, and improved performance of the complex wearable technology.

Currently, ARW is trading at $116.14, up 0.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Arrow Electronics Inc. 99,50 1,02% Arrow Electronics Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Berichtssaison: ATX nach neuen Allzeithochs tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Dienstagshandel in Rot, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Wall Street zeigt sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

