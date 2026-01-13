Arrow Electronics Aktie
WKN: 855225 / ISIN: US0427351004
|
13.01.2026 16:59:19
Arrow Electronics Teams Up With Romanian Startup To Develop AI Guide Glasses
(RTTNews) - Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW), Tuesday announced a collaboration with Romanian startup .lumen to scale intelligent guide glasses.
Designed to replicate the essential functions of a guide dog, the glasses will combine artificial intelligence, six integrated cameras, and real-time haptic feedback on a single wearable headset.
The device could continuously scan and understand the environment in real time, detecting obstacles, identifying safe paths, and guiding the user with gentle directional vibrations.
Under this collaboration, Arrow will help the startup with engineering and supply chain services, inventory reliability, cost control, and improved performance of the complex wearable technology.
Currently, ARW is trading at $116.14, up 0.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
