Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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21.03.2026 04:51:00
ASML vs. Broadcom: Which AI Stock Is a Better Buy?
The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) has pushed many semiconductor stocks to dizzying heights over the last few years. Two of the most important companies enabling this technological shift are ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).While ASML builds the complex lithography machines required to manufacture cutting-edge chips, Broadcom designs the critical networking silicon and custom accelerators that allow data centers to process massive AI workloads. Both companies are executing well and generating billions of dollars in profit. But when you compare their underlying business momentum to their current valuations, the choice for investors -- when comparing the two -- becomes surprisingly clear.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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